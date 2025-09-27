Turkey creates roadmaps for peace in Ukraine - Erdogan

The war in Ukraine unleashed by Russia is causing global losses and must be stopped. Turkey is ready to continue to make efforts for a just peace.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this during a conversation with journalists after a visit to the United States, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Wars, conflicts and tensions cost the world people, time and resources. Let's look at the war between Ukraine and Russia. Do you think that only these two countries are suffering losses? This is a process that makes everyone lose. This is what war is," President Erdogan said.

According to him, Turkey is creating roadmaps to achieve peace and is making appropriate efforts in this direction.

"The results we have achieved show that our efforts are not in vain. The Black Sea grain corridor, the prisoner exchange and the Istanbul talks are just some of these results. As Turkey, we will continue our struggle until the bloodshed stops," Erdogan emphasized.

The Turkish leader expressed hope for the end of the war and the establishment of a just peace.

Earlier, Erdogan said that Turkey would continue to make efforts to bring about a ceasefire in Ukraine.

