Zelenskyy listened to Sybiha’s report: There are good signals on use of frozen Russian assets, we are expanding defense production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha on the work of the UN General Assembly, meetings and agreements held.

He announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, a record level of participation of leaders and representatives of states and international organizations in events organized by Ukraine or related to issues important to Ukraine was achieved.

"A special meeting of the UN Security Council was held, the Crimean Platform summit was held for the first time at the global level, and we had a record representation of the world at our summit of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children Abducted by Russia. More than 40 formats of meetings with partners were held at different levels - the highest level, the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government team, the Office, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," the Head of State reminded.

He also noted that he had instructed to implement all agreements on support packages for Ukraine as soon as possible.

Read more: Hungarian reconnaissance drones likely violated Ukraine’s airspace – Zelenskyy

"We will also fulfill the agreements reached at the meeting with President Trump and his team as quickly as possible - a very productive meeting," Zelenskyy added.

There will be an expansion of the PURL program thanks to partners in Europe, and this program is already increasing the capabilities of our army.

"There are good signals from our partners on the use of frozen Russian assets for the defense and restoration of Ukraine. We are working to expand our defense production and start managed exports of Ukrainian weapons: another agreement has been reached and we are already working with four countries to open our export platforms. We have restored diplomatic relations with Syria and continue to work bilaterally for the security and development of our countries.

We appreciate that all continents were represented in the formats of meetings and negotiations that are important for Ukraine, and there is a truly global understanding that the only obstacle to ending the war is Russia, and therefore pressure on Russia is needed. There will be new pressure on Russia. I thank everyone who helps!" the Head of State summarized.

Earlier, Sybiha noted that Zelenskyy and Trump discussed lifting restrictions on arms supplies to Ukraine.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!