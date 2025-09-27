Ukraine cannot de-occupy its entire territory now due to lack of resources and slow arms supplies, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is currently unable to de-occupy its entire territory due to a lack of resources and slowed arms supplies.

The head of state said this at a briefing on September 27, according to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"It is important for everyone to understand that our territory and independence are a matter of a just peace. Ukraine has not lost. Russia did not achieve its goal of destroying and annihilating our state, and I am convinced that it will not achieve it either," the President said.

According to Zelenskyy, there are certain obstacles to Ukraine's ability to liberate the temporarily occupied territories, such as domestic resources and arms supplies.

"We now have enough strength to hold the front and prevent further occupation. There is still a problem - slow deliveries and lack of funding, in particular for drone interceptors. Ukrainian companies have already set up production, but without sufficient funding, we will not be able to fully implement the necessary steps," the Head of State said.

He added that the current task of the military and political leadership is to strengthen Ukraine with maximum support, including weapons.

"America believes that Russia is losing time and people and will not achieve its goals. It is important that the US helps Ukraine to prevent these goals. This is an essential and defining element of cooperation," Zelenskyy said.

Finally, he added that he believes that the full de-occupation of Ukraine is "a matter of time."

