On September 10, 92 Russian drones flew to Poland, 19 made it, rest we shot down, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on September 10, 92 Russian drones were flying into Poland, and Ukraine shot down some of them over its territory.

"There were 92 drones flying to Poland. We shot them all down. 19 reached them. Yes, we shot them down over the territory of Ukraine... We can say that they were flying to us. But we can see the direction and, as they say, the choreography of this flight. Therefore, we believe that 92 were flying," Zelenskyy said.

Russian drone invasion of Poland

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian drones that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the drones hit a residential building in Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated that a total of 19 targets crossed into Poland, with four drones shot down.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, for its part, claimed that the Russian army had not planned to target Polish facilities, though it did not deny the possibility of drones entering Polish territory.

Several foreign diplomats and senior NATO officials, including Secretary General Mark Rutte, have reacted to the incident.

The number of recorded Russian drones that crossed the Polish border on the night of September 10 has increased to 21.