Fuel crisis in occupied territories threatens safety of Zaporizhzhia NPP, - National Resistance Centre

The cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia NPP run on diesel generators, but due to the fuel crisis in the temporarily occupied territories, their operation is under threat.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, the occupiers cannot ensure the operation of diesel generators due to a lack of fuel and chaos in logistics.

"Depletion of diesel reserves could lead to a shutdown of cooling, overheating of reactors and melting of nuclear fuel. Instead of providing safety guarantees, the Kremlin is blackmailing the world with a nuclear disaster, using the plant as a military base and a tool of pressure," the statement said.

The Centre stressed that the responsibility for the risk of a nuclear disaster lies with the Russian Federation, which has violated all international norms.

