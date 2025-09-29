Putin does not seek peace, West must strengthen Ukraine, - Pistorius

Russia continues its war against Ukraine, so the international community must strengthen its defense and support for Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"There has been a lot of talk about peace agreements in recent months. This is what we all want, of course. But for now, it remains only a dream, because the reality is, unfortunately, quite different. Diplomatic efforts have not yielded any real breakthroughs. Russia continues to wage an illegal war against Ukraine and has even intensified its attacks to an unprecedented level of brutality. All this leaves no doubt: Vladimir Putin does not want a ceasefire and he does not want peace for Ukraine," he said.

In view of this, as the head of the German Ministry of Defense emphasized, it is now necessary to "focus on strengthening Ukraine and fortifying its defenses."

"The strongest guarantee of security right now will be the most modern weapons, sufficient resources, and large-scale training of the Ukrainian military," Pistorius added.

He emphasized that Germany will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people.

Read more: West may force Putin to reconsider his plans against Ukraine, - Bloomberg

"Our goal is for Ukraine to enter into meaningful negotiations to achieve lasting peace. And for this, Ukraine must be strong," the minister said.

Pistorius added that this is a task for the entire European community.

"This is our responsibility as Europeans. This is the task of our time. We must and will do everything possible to ensure that a free Ukraine becomes an integral part of our common European future. We must and will continue to support Ukraine in its struggle — a struggle that is also a struggle for our future," he said.

Pistorius also emphasized the need to strengthen the defense of the European Union itself.

"We must and will do more for defense in Europe. NATO must become more European in order to remain transatlantic," the minister said.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!