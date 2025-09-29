Ukraine will join EU, everything necessary is being done, - Zelenskyy

Despite Hungary's opposition, Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and is doing everything necessary to achieve this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during his speech at the Warsaw Security Forum.

"Ukraine must join the EU, and it will," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, everything necessary is being done to achieve this.

"It is important that Ukraine's accession is not delayed due to the national policy of one country or another. This is not about what we have already experienced in history. This is about what we must all avoid, namely any dependence on Russia," he said, probably hinting at Hungary.

