In the Kramatorsk direction, in the area of responsibility of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", the situation is stable. The enemy is attacking more intensively than in the summer, as the Russians are rushing to reach certain lines by specific dates.

This was reported by Vitalii Piasetskyi, chief sergeant of the 93rd Brigade, according to Censor.NET, citing the Army Inform news agency.

According to him, permanent assaults are continuing. Their number has increased, and marine units have entered the area. For example, a unit that has distinguished itself with war crimes — the 155th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet.

"The number of assaults and enemy groups has increased. The number of personnel involved in each group has also increased. The number of casualties has increased more than proportionally. Currently, there are about a dozen irretrievable losses, not counting sanitary casualties," said the chief sergeant.

The brigade's drone operators are trying to complicate the enemy's logistics by flying 20 kilometres deep into the battle lines. The enemy responds in kind. There is also information that the enemy has significant problems with fuel and lubricants due to strikes on the enemy's oil refining industry, so they are actively involving the infantry.

"They don't spare the infantry and they don't count the infantry. The weather is putting a little pressure on them. They understand that when the leaves disappear in the forest belts, it will be much more difficult to carry out offensive actions, movements and accumulations. For themselves, they set certain milestones that they must reach by specific dates. So far, they are very, very far from those milestones," Piasetskyi noted.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under Russian attack, 10 people wounded. PHOTOS