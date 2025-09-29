Day in Donetsk region: Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka under Russian attack, 10 people wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the occupation forces intensively shelled 3 districts of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Pokrovsk. In Vodianske of the Dobropillia community, a person was wounded and a moped was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

A garbage truck was damaged in Sviatohirsk community. An administrative building was damaged in Kramatorsk. A house was damaged in Spasko-Mykhailivka of Novodonetsk community. Enterprises were shelled in Druzhkivka; 5 people were injured in Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka. A multi-storey building was damaged in Illinivka. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were wounded and a multi-storey building was damaged.

Bakhmut district

Three houses were damaged in Siversk. In total, Russians fired 33 times at localities in Donetsk region over the last day. 271 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 29 children.

Due to the shelling of residential areas and civilian infrastructure, emergency services were called in to extinguish four fires. In Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, 19 private residential buildings were damaged. The building structures caught fire. Emergency services localised the fire, but were forced to stop extinguishing it due to repeated strikes.

Another Russian strike caused a fire in two buildings on the territory of an enterprise, with a total area of 1,100 square metres. While dealing with the consequences of the enemy attack, the occupiers launched another strike on the rescuers, forcing the firefighters to temporarily stop extinguishing the fire.















