Explosions heard in Kyiv: air defense systems engaged against enemy UAVs

On the evening of September 29, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy drones.

This was announced by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the CMA, according to Censor.NET.

"Air defense systems are operating in Kyiv! Stay in shelters until the all-clear signal is given!" he said.

The mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, confirmed the operation of air defense systems: enemy UAVs near the city center.

Explosions can be heard in Kyiv, according to reports from Suspilne correspondents.

Air raid alert in the capital due to the threat of Russian drones.

