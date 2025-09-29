Zelenskyy held Technology Headquarters: launch of new defense capabilities approved

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Technological Council, where they discussed the development of the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to Censor.NET, they discussed, in particular, the Ukrainian army's need for drones and missiles, their production, and ways to increase combat effectiveness.

They raised the issue of both state and private initiatives—from the supply of parts and the launch of new factories to export opportunities. According to NSDC Secretary Rustem Umierov, following the meeting, specific tasks were assigned to the executors and a mechanism for monitoring them was established.

Separately, they discussed the conclusion of contracts, financing, and military supplies. Ukrainian designers are working on new strike drones capable of destroying Shahed drones using the same principle as air defense systems.

Zelenskyy held the previous meeting of the High Command on September 26. At that time, he instructed that the contract component of the army be increased.

