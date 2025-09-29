Over 1 million explosive devices neutralized by demining units since start of full-scale war

Demining units of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces have already neutralized over 1 million explosive devices since the start of the full-scale war.

Demining of territories

According to the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety:

nearly 6,500 km² of land have already been surveyed,

9,691 km of roads, 10,164 km of power lines, and 3,748 km of railways have been inspected.

A total of 37,000 km² of de-occupied territory has been declared safe for use after non-technical survey.

Accelerating the pace of demining

Thanks to systematic and coordinated efforts, the pace of demining is increasing. In 2024, 38 km² were cleared, while this year nearly 150 km² have already been demined.

"We thank everyone whose painstaking daily work is restoring normal life to Ukrainian land," the Main Department of Mine Action emphasized.

