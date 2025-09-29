Over 1 million explosive devices neutralized by demining units since start of full-scale war
Demining units of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces have already neutralized over 1 million explosive devices since the start of the full-scale war.
The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Demining of territories
According to the Main Department of Mine Action, Civil Protection, and Environmental Safety:
- nearly 6,500 km² of land have already been surveyed,
-
9,691 km of roads, 10,164 km of power lines, and 3,748 km of railways have been inspected.
-
A total of 37,000 km² of de-occupied territory has been declared safe for use after non-technical survey.
Accelerating the pace of demining
Thanks to systematic and coordinated efforts, the pace of demining is increasing. In 2024, 38 km² were cleared, while this year nearly 150 km² have already been demined.
"We thank everyone whose painstaking daily work is restoring normal life to Ukrainian land," the Main Department of Mine Action emphasized.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password