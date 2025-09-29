European Commission completes screening of Ukrainian legislation – Kos

The European Commission has completed the screening process of Ukraine’s legislation.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced this at a briefing in Uzhhorod, Ukrinform reported, as cited by Censor.NET.

"I am starting my three-day visit to Ukraine here in Zakarpattia, and it is very symbolic that I am here today — because today we completed the screening process of Ukraine’s legislation," Kos said.

She noted that the European Commission team analyzed more than 100,000 pages of Ukrainian legislation and compared them with the relevant EU laws.

"We completed this process in less than a year. This is faster than ever before… Now we know how to move forward. The question of what comes next will be discussed further in Kyiv," Kos said.

As a reminder, Commissioner Kos also stated that Ukraine has completed its "homework" on national minorities. This now allows for the opening of the first negotiation cluster on the country’s accession to the European Union.

