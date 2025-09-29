Poland to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine

Poland will continue funding Starlink terminals in Ukraine, with the corresponding law signed by President Karol Nawrocki.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this, Censor.NET reported.

"The President of Poland has signed a law to extend funding for subscription fees for Starlink terminals in Ukraine. In wartime, this technology is critical to keep hospitals, schools, and frontline regions connected."

Fedorov added that more than 50,000 Starlink terminals are currently operating in Ukraine, over 29,000 of which were provided by Polish partners. He thanked Poland’s Minister for Digitalization Krzysztof Gawkowski and the Polish government for their solidarity and support for

The terminals provide stable internet connectivity for critical infrastructure, which is especially important during the war. Extending the funding will ensure uninterrupted network operations across all regions of the country.

