Ukraine wants war to end by late 2025, ready for any negotiations – Sybiha
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that Ukraine wants the war to end by the end of 2025.
He made the statement at the Warsaw Security Forum, Censor.NET reported.
According to him, Ukraine is ready for any peace talks.
"Ukrainian resilience is not a reason for an endless war. We want to end the war this year," Sybiha stressed.
The foreign minister added that the meeting in New York between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump brought additional diplomatic momentum to peace efforts regarding Ukraine.
As a reminder, US Vice President J.D. Vance stated the day before that the Russian side refuses to engage in any negotiations on resolving the war in Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password