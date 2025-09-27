Sybiha showed route of Hungarian drone over Ukraine: We are still waiting for explanation from Hungary. MAP

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has published a map of the route of the drone's intrusion into Ukrainian airspace from Hungary, stressing that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have collected all the necessary evidence.

"For blind Hungarian officials. The exact route of yesterday's drone intrusion into Ukrainian airspace from Hungary. Our Armed Forces have collected all the necessary evidence, and we are still waiting for Hungary to explain what this object was doing in our airspace," the post reads.

Earlier, on 26 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rudely responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjarto's accusations.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the morning of 26 September 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice recorded a drone flying at different altitudes in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of Zakarpattia region.