On the morning of September 26, 2025, Ukrainian Armed Forces radar twice detected at different altitudes a drone-type aerial object in Ukraine’s airspace over Zakarpattia region.

This was reported by the General Staff.

The object twice violated Ukraine’s state border from the direction of Hungary.

"To mitigate the potential threat, Ukraine’s Defense Forces patrolled the airspace over Uzhhorod district with a UAV crew operating a Chaklun-KM from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ USF," the General Staff said.

To illustrate the border violations, the military leadership published several visual materials showing the detection of the drone coming from Hungary:





Earlier, on 26 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rudely responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjarto's accusations.

