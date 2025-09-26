Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó’s defiant remarks about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the incursion of Hungarian reconnaissance drones into Ukrainian territory.

"We are starting to see a lot of things, Peter, including your government's hypocrisy and moral degradation, open and covert work against Ukraine and the rest of Europe, serving as a Kremlin lackey," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Sybiha added that no attacks from the Hungarian side against Ukraine’s president " will change what we—and everyone—see."

Earlier, on 26 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rudely responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

