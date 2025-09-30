ENG
Ukraine will mirror Hungary’s unfriendly steps - Sybiha

Sybiha warns partners on 80th anniversary of Yalta conference

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine would respond in kind to all unfriendly actions by Hungary.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

The minister responded to questions about Kyiv's reaction to Hungary blocking Ukrainian media websites. "Ukraine will respond in kind to all unfriendly actions by the Hungarian side," Sybiha emphasized.

We would like to remind you that in mid-September, Ukraine banned a number of foreign publications, including the Hungarian Origo and Demokrata, on the grounds that these websites regularly spread Russian propaganda.

