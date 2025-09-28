Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi responded to Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar, who suggested that Ukraine should "give up a fifth of its territory" now in order to achieve peace with Russia.

On the eve of the visit, Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar spoke about how Hungary ceded two-thirds of its territory "for the sake of peace" after World War I.

"Right now, Ukraine would have to give up a fifth of its territory. I don't want to tell Ukraine what to do, but from our experience, peace can sometimes be painful. The question is simply what is more important: preserving the country's viability or holding on to a few thousand square kilometers," the Hungarian diplomat said in his speech.

Heorhii Tykhyi spokesperson for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded to this.

"Hungary can trade its land or sovereignty if it wants to. Ukraine does not want this, and it does not need advice," he stressed.

