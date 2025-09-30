Ukrainian forces in active defense in Dnipropetrovsk region: Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske and Novoivanivka remain under our control – Dnipro OSGT

At present, the settlements of Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske and Novoivanivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region remain under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

This was stated by Lieutenant Colonel Oleksii Bielskyi, spokesman for the Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The settlements of Berezove, Kalynivske, Olhivske and Novoivanivka remain under the control of Ukraine’s Defense Forces," he assured.

According to Bielskyi, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are employing an active defense strategy.

"This military tactic is not just about holding positions, but also involves active maneuvering, strikes, counterattacks and fire damage to inflict maximum losses on the enemy and disrupt their offensive," the spokesman explained.

Read more: Enemy advances in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Belskyi added that whenever threats or challenges arise from the enemy, the command of Ukraine’s Defense Forces responds as swiftly as possible.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces had advanced in Zvirove, Verbove, and near Novoivanivka and Berezove.

Read more on Telegram channel!