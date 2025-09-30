Orban to Tusk: Hungary is not at war with Russia and neither is European Union
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán criticized Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for his statement that "the war in Ukraine is our war."
Orbán wrote about this on social network X, reports Censor.NET.
"Dear Donald Tusk, you may think you are at war with Russia, but Hungary is not. Neither is the European Union. You are playing a dangerous game with the lives and security of millions of Europeans. This is very bad!" Orbán wrote.
We would like to remind you that earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking about the war in Ukraine, emphasized that "this is a matter of security, protection, and the survival of Western civilization. This is our war."
