Ukraine is preparing new sanctions against Russia and synchronizing restrictions with partners, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy, following which he instructed officials to prepare for the extension of those sanctions that are due to expire and to accelerate the synchronization of all restrictions with partners.

The head of state announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Thus, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, and the advisor on sanctions policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, reported on the results—new sanctions measures and the synchronization of sanctions with partners.

"In September alone, we imposed five sanctions decisions against individuals who assist the Russian military-industrial complex, the shadow fleet, and the energy sector, against propagandists, pro-Russian figures from Moldova, individuals serving the occupier in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and synchronized British sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction. In total, 166 individuals and 127 legal entities were subject to sanctions," Zelenskyy said.

This month also saw important sanctions measures taken by the US, the UK, Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Individuals and legal entities, companies, price caps, shadow fleet tankers—blocking everything that allows Russia to continue its aggression, Zelenskyy said.

"Each of these packages takes into account our proposals and sanctions that have already been implemented. It is important that we have this kind of coordination. We expect the 19th EU sanctions package to be adopted as soon as possible. We are also working with the US on further sanctions pressure. Thank you to everyone who is helping," he said.

"It is important that the pressure is truly effective. We expect the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state institutions to be proactive in supporting this work," Zelenskyy added.