Another 16 young people returned from Russian-occupied territory

Another 16 young people were rescued from the territory temporarily occupied by Russia as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

This was reported by the head of the President's Office, AndriI Yermak, according to Censor.NET.

"They have endured pressure, humiliation, and coercion that no child or teenager should ever have to face," the statement said.

It is noted that one girl openly spoke Ukrainian at school and became a target of the occupiers for this: they wrote a denunciation against her, publicly humiliated her on propaganda channels, and forced her to visit the FSB, where they demanded that she renounce her position.

Another girl was forcibly recruited into a "military-patriotic club," where she had to assemble and disassemble weapons, participate in "important discussions," and demonstrate loyalty to the military.



Another girl lost the opportunity to study under Ukrainian programs after the full-scale invasion began: her college was seized, she was forced to obtain Russian passports and study under Kremlin propaganda.



It is reported that today they are all safe, receiving psychological support, restoring their documents, and step by step regaining their right to a future in a free Ukraine.