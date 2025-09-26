Three more young men brought back from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

Three more young people aged 18, 19, and 20 have been rescued from Russian-occupied territories as part of President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"One of them was forced to take a job imposed by the occupation administration’s ‘rules,’ which essentially meant losing all freedom. The other two lived in constant fear of being forcibly mobilized into the Russian army. All three understood that staying under occupation meant giving up their future and their right to live their own lives," the statement said.

See more: Three Ukrainian teenagers brought back from Russian-occupied territories. PHOTO

All three are now on territory controlled by Ukraine. Here, they are receiving support, assistance with documents, and access to all necessary services. Most importantly, they once again have the chance to study, acquire a profession, and build a future that depends solely on them.