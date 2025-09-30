Hungary is "not afraid" of Russian drones and will shoot them down if they violate airspace - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Budapest is "not afraid" of Russian drones and will shoot them down if they violate the country's airspace.

He said this in an interview with Harcosok Órája, according to Censor.NET.

Orbán responded to a question about whether Hungary would be able to protect its airspace if Russian drones accidentally or intentionally entered the country.

"As far as I know, yes. We are not afraid of this. We will, of course, defeat them," said the Hungarian prime minister.

At the same time, Orbán downplayed concerns that Russian drones are violating the airspace of several European countries and criticized the "position of Western Europeans."

"We (Europe) are stronger in every respect. I have never understood why, when we are stronger, we talk as if we are weak," he said.

"Russia is weak compared to us, weak militarily, economically weak, and numerically weak," added the Hungarian prime minister.