Orbán on Hungarian drones flying into Ukrainian airspace: It doesn’t matter. Ukraine is not sovereign

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán commented for the first time on the violation of Ukraine's airspace by Hungarian reconnaissance drones, stating that our country "is not independent and sovereign."

Orbán stated that Hungary has no intention of attacking Ukraine, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be more concerned about the situation in the east.

Ukraine is not at war with Hungary, but with Russia. It needs to focus on drones on its eastern border, because NATO countries are located there. Ukraine is a security rear. No one will attack it from there. I don't understand why the Poles, Romanians, Hungarians, Slovaks, or Bulgarians would want to attack them. So this is all just fiction. It doesn't matter at all. I believe the government, but even if a drone flew in a few meters, so what? Ukraine is not an independent country. Ukraine is not a sovereign state. Are we holding Ukraine? The West is holding it. We are giving it weapons. Ukraine should not behave as if it were sovereign," he said.

According to Orbán, "if the West decides not to give a single forint tomorrow, Ukraine could go bankrupt."

"It lost a fifth of its territory in the war with Russia. The Russians took it away from them. Sovereignty ended there. Are we holding on to the rest of the territory? We need to take this more seriously. Two or three Hungarian drones are not something Ukraine should be concerned about; they are not its enemies," says the Hungarian prime minister.

Orbán also rhetorically asked why Russia would spy on Transcarpathia using Hungarian drones when the front line is in eastern Ukraine.

What preceded it?

On September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had recorded violations of the country's airspace by unknown reconnaissance drones flying from Hungary.

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded rudely to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha responded to Szijjártó's accusations.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the morning of September 26, 2025, radar equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the airspace of Ukraine over the territory of the Zakarpattia region twice detected a drone-type aerial object flying at different altitudes.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha published a map of the route taken by the drone that entered Ukrainian airspace from Hungary.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to the route of the Hungarian drone that violated Ukrainian airspace, published by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, calling it "fake."

