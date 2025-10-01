Rainfall in Odesa: over 230 people rescued, dozens of cars evacuated, work will continue throughout night

Due to heavy rainfall in Odesa and the Odesa district, emergency services rescued 231 people and evacuated 46 vehicles from the water, including three ambulances. According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper.

Due to bad weather, roads and passageways in the city and district are flooded. More than 500 employees of public utilities, energy workers and State Emergency Service units are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster. 85 units of special and rescue equipment are being used.

Despite the prolonged downpour, repair work is ongoing and will continue throughout the night. According to Kiper, energy workers have managed to restore power to 66,600 households in 131 settlements. At the same time, 23,700 consumers remain without power.

Heavy rain paralysed Odesa on Tuesday, 30 September. The region recorded 1.5 months' norm of precipitation. To prepare for the bad weather, all municipal services in the city were put on high alert on the evening of 29 September.

The Odesa City Council announced that on 1 October, secondary schools will operate remotely due to bad weather. Some schools have reported flooding in classrooms, groups and shelters. At the same time, the authorities promise to ensure the functioning of duty groups and primary school classes.

