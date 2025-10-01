Kaleniuk, director of Anti-Corruption Action Center, said authorities were putting pressure on her family: "We expect provocations in near future"

Daria Kaleniuk, co-founder and executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, reported pressure from the authorities on her family.

According to the activist, her husband Orest, who has a legal right to defer mobilization due to raising a 9-year-old son with a disability, is being unjustifiably portrayed as a draft dodger, reports Censor.NET.

Kaleniuk noted that her husband had fulfilled all legal requirements: he updated his data in the "Reserve+" application, registered for military service, and submitted documents for deferment to the territorial recruitment center. However, he did not receive a response to his application. Instead, three days ago, Orest's status in "Reserve+" changed to "wanted."

The activist links these actions to retaliation for her public criticism of the authorities and the work of the Anti-Corruption Action Center. She also reported that her husband was being followed and that there were possible provocations.

"Our family, like the Anti-Corruption Action Center team, is consciously prepared for all attacks by the authorities. This is the price we have been paying for more than a decade for calling things by their proper names, exposing top-level corruption, and promoting reforms. Intimidating us with personal attacks on our relatives will not work," Kaleniuk emphasized.

