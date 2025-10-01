81% of Ukrainians believe that state was not sufficiently prepared for Russian invasion, - KIIS poll

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians - 81% - believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale Russian invasion.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), Censor.NET reports.

The figures have hardly changed compared to February 2025. Among those who consider the efforts insufficient, 37% consider them partially limited, and 44% consider them completely insufficient. Only 16% of respondents said that Ukraine has done somewhat or completely enough to prepare for an invasion.

Among the reasons for insufficient preparedness, the lack of necessary efforts on the part of the political authorities (46%), distrust and unpreparedness of the population itself (35%) and the superiority of Russia's resources (21%) were most often mentioned. The respondents also mentioned the influence of pro-Russian forces (17%), mistakes of the military command (15%) and insufficient support from the West (15%).

Anton Hrushetskyi, Executive Director of KIIS, noted that critical reflection on the past is important for future strategy, but public opinion cannot be an objective indicator of real readiness for war. "The analysis should help pave the way for future successes, and not be another attempt to settle political scores," he said.

The poll was conducted by telephone among 1,029 respondents across government-controlled territory of Ukraine. The statistical error does not exceed 4.1%.

