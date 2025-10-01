61% of Ukrainians consider the government’s main mistake to be embezzlement of budget - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Among the biggest problems in Ukraine, citizens primarily name corruption.

According to the study, 50.5% of respondents consider the high level of corruption at the state level to be the main factor that negatively affects the situation in Ukraine.

At the same time, when asked about the biggest mistakes of the current government, the answer "embezzlement of budget funds" came in first place by a wide margin - this is what 61.5% of respondents believe. For comparison, "inadequate preparation for war" was noted by 46.6%.

In addition, 76.5% of citizens assessed the level of corruption as very high or high, and 49.2% blame President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for this.

According to SOCIS, in September, for the first time, the balance of assessment of the president's work became negative and amounted to -5.4%. The balance of trust/distrust is only +3.3%.

