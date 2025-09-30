European Commissioner Kos: Fight against corruption is key reform that Ukraine must work on

European Commissioner Marta Kos has stressed that the fight against corruption is a key reform that Ukraine must work on.

"It is important that you have a stable economy and legislation that will attract investment, particularly from abroad. This is extremely important for rebuilding the country. If you do not have strong and independent anti-corruption institutions, foreign investors will not come because they will consider their investments unsafe. Without such institutions, a lot of money can be lost," Kos said.

The European Commissioner also added that in order to overcome corruption, it is necessary to work not only with legislation but also with civil society.

As a reminder, European Commissioner Kos also said that Ukraine has completed its "homework" on national minorities. From now on, the first cluster of negotiations on the country's accession to the European Union can be opened.

In addition, Kos said that the European Commission had completed the process of screening Ukraine's legislation.

