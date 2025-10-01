Sybiha responded to Orban’s latest statements: advises Hungary to leave all international organizations with Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha sarcastically commented on the statement of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban regarding Budapest's unwillingness to belong to several international organizations together with Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the social network X, informs Censor.NET.

The Ukrainian head of the Foreign Ministry reacted to the statements of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who earlier said that Hungary refuses to join the same organizations as Ukraine, including NATO and the EU, and insisted on creating a strategic alliance with Ukraine instead of including it in existing unions.

"There are many integration formats to which Hungarians and Ukrainians already belong together. The UN, the Council of Europe, the WTO, the IMF, the CEI, the EBRD, the Danube Commission, the OPCW, the IAEA, the FAO and dozens of others. So, Hungary intends to withdraw from all of them, right?" Sybiha asked rhetorically.

