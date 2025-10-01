Counterfeit of our STING interceptor drone being offered to troops – Wild Hornets

Drone Industry

The drone manufacturer Dyki Shershni (Wild Hornets) said it had detected counterfeit versions of its STING interceptor drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Several units have contacted us to report that a little-known company, Techex, is offering to sell interceptors that are exact copies of our STING.

We officially state that we have not granted any license, franchise or verbal permission to copy our products. We urge you not to purchase such counterfeits, as they may be low-quality, unsafe and ineffective. Please use the original, high-quality and effective STING systems, which we supply with a warranty and with training available for you and your personnel," the company said in a statement.

The company warned that blind copying is a dead end and misleads Ukrainian defenders, who would receive a substandard counterfeit instead of the original product.

