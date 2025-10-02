Two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region suffered enemy attacks: houses and cars damaged

Last night and yesterday evening, two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region were shelled and attacked by Russian troops.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

Nikopol district came under artillery fire and attack by FPV drones. The district centre and Pokrovska community were affected. In the Marhanets community, damage was caused by a drone strike: two private houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

The Pokrovsk community in the Synelnykivskyi district was hit by a UAV. As a result of the attack, a private house and two cars caught fire. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

There were no casualties or injuries in any of the incidents.

