87% of Ukrainians support gentle Ukrainisation, - KIIS poll

Gentle (strategic) Ukrainisation receives the most support among Ukrainians, with 87% of citizens supporting it either fully or partially.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), as reported by Censor.NET.

As noted, the policy of radical Ukrainisation, which involves banning the use of the Russian language even in everyday life and a complete transition to Ukrainian, was acceptable to 63% of respondents, while a third (32%) partially or completely reject it. Elements of covert Russification are supported by 53% of respondents, but 39% consider them unacceptable.

Radical Ukrainisation is more often approved in the West (72%) and in the Centre (67%), while in the South and East its support is lower, and part of the population considers it unacceptable. Covert Russification is more likely to be supported by residents of the East (68%) and South (66%), especially those who speak Russian or both languages at home.

The greatest consensus among all regions and language groups is provided by strategic (gentle) Ukrainisation, which involves strengthening the position of the Ukrainian language without putting pressure on the everyday use of Russian.

