In September 2025, Zelenskyy has 29.2% support, Zaluzhnyi – 26.6%. In the second round, 45.4% of voters are ready to vote for him, while 25.9% support Zelenskyy.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the SOCIS centre in September 2025.

The highest support among Ukrainians in the potential presidential elections in autumn 2025 was received by the current president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, now Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The rating of candidates in the first round (among those who have made up their minds and are ready to vote):

Volodymyr Zelenskyy – 29.2%;

Valerii Zaluzhnyi – 26.6%;

Petro Poroshenko – 7.7%;

Kyrylo Budanov – 6.7%;

Andrii Biletskyi – 5%.

Other candidates did not exceed the 5% threshold.

If Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi advance to the second round, the votes could be distributed as follows:

45.4% – Valerii Zaluzhnyi;

25.9% – Volodymyr Zelenskyy;

12.5% – would not participate in the vote;

11.2% – would vote against both;

5.1% – undecided.

Thus, the poll shows Zaluzhnyi's lead over Zelenskyy in a potential second round.

Read more: Ukrainians see Zaluzhnyi as alternative to Zelenskyy - poll. INFOGRAPHICS








