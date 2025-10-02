EU leaders have not agreed to allocate €140 billion from Russian assets to Ukraine, - FT

At the summit in Copenhagen, EU leaders failed to reach a consensus on granting Ukraine a €140 billion loan at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by the Financial Times, according to Censor.NET.

The reason was Belgium's objection to the use of assets and concerns in France and Luxembourg about the legal implications. The plan was for Ukraine to repay the funds after the end of the war and Russia's payment of post-war reparations, after which the EU would recover the funds through Euroclear.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever spoke out against the proposal at a closed meeting, stressing the need for greater legal protection in case Moscow files a lawsuit against Belgium. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that "the risk must be borne by all of us" and that the proposal should be worked out in more detail.

EU representatives stress that the use of Russian assets may be "the only way out", but the loan requires the consent of all 27 EU member states. According to the publication, the European Commission is unlikely to have time to prepare an official legal proposal before the next meeting of leaders in Brussels due to the amount of technical work involved.

