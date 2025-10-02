EU to soon launch new program to give Ukraine tech edge on battlefield – von der Leyen

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine and plans to launch a program that will help Ukraine achieve technological superiority on the battlefield.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote this on X, Censor.NET reported.

She stressed that the EU’s goal remains a strong and free Ukraine.

"Russia needs to know that the EU and its partners have the will and the means to continue supporting Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved. Soon, we will launch a new programme to give Ukraine the tech edge it needs on the battlefield," von der Leyen wrote.

She also noted that the EU and Ukraine are working together on Ukraine’s future as a member state of the European Union.

"This is what we mean when we say: today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes," the European Commission president added.

