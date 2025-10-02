Prime Minister Svyrydenko specifies where power outages persist in Ukraine after Russian attacks

As of Thursday evening, October 2, restoration of the power grid in the Chernihiv region continues following Russian shelling.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko clarified that "Points of Invincibility" centers are being set up for residents in certain districts.

In Slavutych, power has been restored to critical infrastructure sites. The prime minister added that energy crews are working to fully restore power to the entire city.

In the Sumy region, the Konotop and Shostka districts have been fully reconnected to the grid.

The government instructed the Energy Ministry, the Regional Development Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Economy Ministry, the Interior Ministry, the Kyiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regional military administrations, as well as Ukrenergo, to handle the aftermath of the strikes and carry out all necessary repairs. Yuliia Svyrydenko added that the enemy continues to deliberately target the country’s energy infrastructure.

Preparations of energy facilities for the winter season are also under way: repair and modernization work is being carried out, equipment stocks are being built up, and protection is being strengthened.

Customers are urged to use electricity efficiently, especially during morning and evening peak hours, to reduce the load on the system.

