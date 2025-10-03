Supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will be new level of escalation in relations with US, - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the supply of American Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine would lead to "a completely new level of escalation," but would not change the battlefield.

Putin said this in a speech at the Valdai Forum, Censor.NET reports, citing Radio Liberty.

"The use of 'Tomahawks' without the direct involvement of American military personnel is impossible. This would mark a completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, particularly in relations between Russia and the United States," Putin said.

At the same time, he noted that the restoration of full-fledged relations with Washington is in Russia's interests. The current US administration, led by Donald Trump, according to Putin, declares its interests "directly, but without unnecessary hypocrisy."

Read more: Vance: US considering transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump