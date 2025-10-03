Supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine seems unrealistic due to limited stocks, - Reuters

According to Reuters, the Trump administration's desire to provide Kyiv with long-range Tomahawk missiles may not be realistic, as the existing stocks are intended for the US Navy and other needs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

A representative of the US administration and sources familiar with the preparation and delivery of Tomahawk missiles questioned the possibility of transferring these cruise missiles, which have a range of 2,500 kilometres. The official stressed that there is no shortage of these basic weapons - they are widely used to strike ground targets - but hinted that Kyiv could be provided with other shorter-range options. According to him, the US may consider having European allies purchase other long-range systems and give them to Ukraine, but Tomahawks are unlikely to be among them.

The delivery of Tomahawk missiles could significantly enhance Ukraine's strike capabilities, allowing it to hit targets deep inside russia, including military bases, logistics centres, airfields and command posts that are currently out of reach.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

According to Pentagon budget documents, the US Navy - the main user of the Tomahawk - has so far purchased 8,959 missiles at an average price of $1.3 million per unit. Tomahawk production has been going on since the mid-1980s, and in recent years, production has ranged from 55 to 90 missiles annually. According to the Pentagon's budget, the US plans to purchase 57 of these missiles in 2026.

Watch more: Kremlin analyses possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, - Peskov. VIDEO