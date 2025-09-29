Kremlin analyses possible transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, - Peskov. VIDEO

Moscow says it is analysing information about the possible supply of long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine and identifying potential threats to Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin has heard about the words of US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg about the possibility of transferring Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv. The spokesman said that "reports of such deliveries are being analysed".

Peskov added that Russia is formulating a position to understand "who will be involved in the process - the Ukrainian or American military". When asked by the propagandist about Moscow's possible response, he evaded a direct answer.

Putin's spokesman also noted that there is currently no "panacea that can change the situation at the front for Ukraine".

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing two sources, wrote that US President Donald Trump had told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he was ready to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range US weapons to strike at Russian territory.

