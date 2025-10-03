Most difficult situation in energy system is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions - Ukrenergo

Due to missile and drone attacks in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, consumers remain without electricity. Repair crews are working around the clock, and citizens are asked to reduce the use of powerful devices in the evening hours.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Ukrenergo.

"Emergency restoration work in the power system continues. Power engineers are doing everything possible to provide power to all consumers as soon as possible and cancel the hourly outages that were forced to be applied by ChernihivOblenergo," the message says.

Electricity consumption remains consistently high. Today, October 3, as of 9:30 a.m., it was at the same level as the day before. The main reason is cloudy weather with precipitation in most regions, which reduces the efficiency of private solar power plants and leads to a greater load on the general network.

Yesterday, October 2, the evening maximum consumption exceeded the indicators of October 1 by 2.4%. This is explained by a significant cooling in many regions, due to which people began to actively use electric heaters.

"The situation in the power system may change. We urge you to follow the operational messages on the websites and official pages in social networks of your distribution system operator (oblenergo)," the company noted.

Also remind, that on the night of October 3, Russian troops launched missile and drone strikes on energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine, including gas transportation infrastructure.

