Bavarian Premier Söder calls for shooting down drones to protect infrastructure

After the temporary closure of Munich Airport, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said that the police should have the right to shoot down unidentified drones and protect the airspace.

"The drone incidents show that there is a lot of pressure. From now on, the rule should be: shoot down, not wait! And do it consistently! Our police must be able to shoot down drones immediately," the Bavarian Prime Minister said.

He said that Germany needs effective protection of all infrastructure and military facilities.

"Bavaria is preparing a quick law on this matter. We will consider this issue on Tuesday at a meeting of the Council of Ministers. The federal government must also amend the flight safety law as soon as possible. It is not only about preventing espionage. Our infrastructure must remain operational at all times. We must have sovereignty over our airspace," Söder said.

As a reminder, the runways were closed and flights were canceled at Munich Airport on the evening of October 2 due to reports of drones over the area. Police are searching for the violators.

