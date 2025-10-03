Russia has carried out its largest-scale attack on gas production infrastructure since start of war: some of damage is critical, - "Naftogaz"

On the night of 3 October, the Russians launched their most large-scale attack on Naftogaz Group's gas production assets since the start of the full-scale war.

This was reported by Naftogaz's press service.

As noted, 35 missiles, including a significant number of ballistic missiles, and 60 drones were launched at facilities in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Some of them were shot down.

"Deliberate terror against civilian facilities that ensure the extraction and preparation of gas used to provide normal living conditions for people. It makes no military sense. This is yet another manifestation of Russian treachery, aimed solely at disrupting the heating season and depriving us of the ability to heat Ukrainian homes in winter. As a result of this attack, a significant part of our facilities have been damaged. Some of the damage is critical," said Serhii Koretskyi, board's chairman of the "Naftogaz of Ukraine" NJSC.

It is reported that specialists from "Naftogaz", the SES and other emergency services are currently working at the site. The aftermath of the attack is being eliminated.

"We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this attack and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and adequate. Terror must not achieve its goals anywhere," Koretskyi added.

