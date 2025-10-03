11 injured, 13 residential houses damaged in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Five people were injured in the Kherson community as a result of Russian strikes. At around 13:00, the enemy shelled Zelenivka, leaving three men aged 68, 66 and 45 with blast injuries and concussions. Paramedics provided them with medical assistance at the scene.

Two more people sought hospital treatment after coming under Russian attack in Kherson at midday. A 35-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman sustained blast injuries and concussions. They will be treated on an outpatient basis, Censor.NET reported.

At 10:00 a.m., Russian forces shelled Kherson with artillery. A 56-year-old woman who was in the yard of her home was wounded, suffering a blast injury and a bone fracture.

Over the past day, Russian drone terror, airstrikes and artillery shelling targeted Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Sadove, Komyshany, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Yantarne, Veletenske, Rozlyv, Kizomys, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Sofiivka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Urozhayne, Shliakhove, Novoraisk, Osokorivka, Burhunka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinka, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging two apartment blocks and 11 private houses. Five people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

