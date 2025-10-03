EU ambassadors fail to agree on 19th sanctions package against Russia – media

At their meeting on October 3, European Union ambassadors failed to reach agreement on the 19th sanctions package against Russia. However, diplomats made significant progress in the talks.

A senior EU diplomat told Suspilne this on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reported.

According to the EU official, work on the package will continue next week.

Read more on our Telegram channel!

Details of potential measures and restrictions have not yet been disclosed.

As reported earlier, at the EU ambassadors’ meeting on September 26, Slovakia raised objections to adopting the 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Read more: EU may make concessions to Austria to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia - FT