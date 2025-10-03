ENG
News EU sanctions against Russia
EU ambassadors fail to agree on 19th sanctions package against Russia – media

Sanctions against Russia

At their meeting on October 3, European Union ambassadors failed to reach agreement on the 19th sanctions package against Russia. However, diplomats made significant progress in the talks.

A senior EU diplomat told Suspilne this on condition of anonymity, Censor.NET reported.

According to the EU official, work on the package will continue next week.

Details of potential measures and restrictions have not yet been disclosed.

As reported earlier, at the EU ambassadors’ meeting on September 26, Slovakia raised objections to adopting the 19th sanctions package against Russia.

