Occupiers strike energy infrastructure in Donetsk region: Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and parts of Kramatorsk left without power

Power supply in Ukraine

On Friday, 3 October, parts of Donetsk region were left without power following Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and some districts of Kramatorsk were cut off from electricity.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET notes.

"The Russians continue to deliberately target critical infrastructure. Today their target was the energy sector," the official said.

Filashkin added that government authorities and relevant services remain on the ground and continue to operate.

As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply.

