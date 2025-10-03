Shahed attack on Konotop on September 30: man wounded by air defense fire dies

On the evening of 3 October, a man died in hospital in Konotop, Sumy region, after being wounded on 30 September by a bullet from air defense fire targeting a Russian Shahed drone.

The city’s mayor, Artem Semenikhin, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

During the Russian attack on 30 September in central Konotop, an air defense round struck and wounded a 79-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with an abdominal injury, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors fought for his life for four days, but he died on the evening of 3 October.

Semenikhin urged residents to stay away from windows and off the streets during air defense activity.

